Trafficking Racket Busted: Nine Arrested, Two Children Rescued
A human trafficking racket was dismantled in upper Assam with the arrest of nine individuals. Two children, sold for Rs 2 lakh, were rescued in Arunachal Pradesh. The operation was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Nishita Jagtap and sub-inspector Riyaz Ali. Further investigations may lead to more rescues.
A human trafficking racket was dismantled in upper Assam, resulting in the arrest of nine individuals and the rescue of two children, police reported on Tuesday. Those arrested had been involved in luring poor couples from tea garden areas, later selling their children in different states.
The children were traced to Naharlagun in neighboring Arunachal Pradesh, where they had been sold. The successful operation was orchestrated by Deputy Superintendent of Police Nishita Jagtap and sub-inspector Riyaz Ali.
Authorities revealed that the rescued children were sold for Rs 2 lakh. Investigators suspect the gang's involvement in similar cases and are hopeful that interrogations of those arrested will lead to more recoveries.
