Ukrainian Forces Launch New Offensive in Kursk

On Tuesday, Ukraine's military launched a new offensive in Russia's western Kursk region, marking a significant escalation in military tensions between the two countries.

The Ukrainian general staff announced on Telegram that its troops successfully targeted a Russian command post in the region, underscoring the strategic nature of the operation.

The offensive, part of a series of planned strikes, is being executed in coordination with the Ukrainian Ground Forces, emphasizing Ukraine's continued assertiveness in its regional military strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)