Anchor Discovery Sparks Baltic Sea Sabotage Investigation
Finnish police have retrieved an anchor possibly linked to sabotage of power and internet cables in the Baltic Sea. The Eagle S tanker is suspected of damaging these structures, leading to increased regional tensions. NATO plans to bolster its presence as investigations continue.
Finnish authorities have announced the recovery of a significant anchor from the seabed, believed to be linked to an investigation into suspected sabotage targeting power and internet cables in the Baltic Sea. The incident has heightened regional tensions and triggered increased security measures.
The Eagle S tanker, seized by Finland on allegations of dragging its anchor across the seabed, is at the center of these suspicions. Finland's National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) confirms the anchor's retrieval aligns with the vessel's path, marking a critical development in the ongoing investigation.
Regional security concerns have grown following multiple disruptions in power and telecom infrastructures. With the NATO alliance promising a stronger presence in response, the investigation's outcome could influence future diplomatic and security strategies in the Baltic region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- anchor
- Baltic Sea
- sabotage
- investigation
- Finland
- Eagle S
- tanker
- NATO
- security
- cables
ALSO READ
Tragedy on Ajmer Highway: Gas Tanker Crash Claims 15 Lives
LPG Tanker Explosion: Driver's Account Under Investigation
Undersea power cable linking Finland and Estonia hit by outage, prompting investigation
Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Fire Claims More Lives in Rajasthan
UPDATE 1-Finland investigates outage of undersea power link to Estonia, Finnish PM says