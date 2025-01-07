Finnish authorities have announced the recovery of a significant anchor from the seabed, believed to be linked to an investigation into suspected sabotage targeting power and internet cables in the Baltic Sea. The incident has heightened regional tensions and triggered increased security measures.

The Eagle S tanker, seized by Finland on allegations of dragging its anchor across the seabed, is at the center of these suspicions. Finland's National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) confirms the anchor's retrieval aligns with the vessel's path, marking a critical development in the ongoing investigation.

Regional security concerns have grown following multiple disruptions in power and telecom infrastructures. With the NATO alliance promising a stronger presence in response, the investigation's outcome could influence future diplomatic and security strategies in the Baltic region.

