Subway Tragedy: Fatal Fire Case Rocks NYC

Sebastian Zapeta, 33, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and arson after allegedly killing Debrina Kawam by setting her on fire in a NYC subway car. The incident has intensified fears over subway safety, despite overall crime numbers declining on the transit system.

The attack occurred on December 22, when Zapeta reportedly ignited Kawam, who was asleep in the stationary train, using a lighter. A bystander captured the scene on video, shocking New York residents. Zapeta, in custody, admitted to his involvement but claimed he did not remember the incident due to heavy drinking.

The increase in subway homicides has prompted NYPD to deploy more officers and prioritize passenger safety. If found guilty, Zapeta faces life imprisonment, and authorities are also considering deportation due to his unlawful entry into the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)