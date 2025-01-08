Left Menu

Subway Tragedy: Fatal Fire Case Rocks NYC

Sebastian Zapeta, accused of killing Debrina Kawam by setting her on fire on a New York subway, pleaded not guilty to murder and arson. The shocking crime, caught on video, highlighted subway safety concerns. Zapeta, who admitted to heavy drinking, faces life imprisonment if convicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 01:00 IST
Subway Tragedy: Fatal Fire Case Rocks NYC

Sebastian Zapeta, 33, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and arson after allegedly killing Debrina Kawam by setting her on fire in a NYC subway car. The incident has intensified fears over subway safety, despite overall crime numbers declining on the transit system.

The attack occurred on December 22, when Zapeta reportedly ignited Kawam, who was asleep in the stationary train, using a lighter. A bystander captured the scene on video, shocking New York residents. Zapeta, in custody, admitted to his involvement but claimed he did not remember the incident due to heavy drinking.

The increase in subway homicides has prompted NYPD to deploy more officers and prioritize passenger safety. If found guilty, Zapeta faces life imprisonment, and authorities are also considering deportation due to his unlawful entry into the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025