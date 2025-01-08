Left Menu

Misspelled Ransom Note Unravels Fake Kidnapping Plot

Police unravelled a fake kidnapping plot in Hardoi district after a ransom note with a misspelled word tipped them off. Sanjay Kumar reported his brother's 'abduction', but Sandeep confessed to staging it to extract Rs 50,000 from his brother, inspired by a TV crime show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 08-01-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 11:32 IST
Misspelled Ransom Note Unravels Fake Kidnapping Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A misspelled ransom note helped police uncover a staged kidnapping in Hardoi district as a man's plot to extort his elder brother fell apart, officials revealed on Wednesday.

The case surfaced on January 5, when contractor Sanjay Kumar from Bandaraha village informed police of a ransom demand for his supposedly kidnapped brother, Sandeep. The note, requesting Rs 50,000, suspiciously misspelled 'death' as 'deth'.

Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun highlighted that the misspelling indicated the culprit's lack of education. Sandeep was eventually traced and confessed, admitting he had hatched the plan to settle a monetary demand following a motorbike accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025