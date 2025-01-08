Misspelled Ransom Note Unravels Fake Kidnapping Plot
Police unravelled a fake kidnapping plot in Hardoi district after a ransom note with a misspelled word tipped them off. Sanjay Kumar reported his brother's 'abduction', but Sandeep confessed to staging it to extract Rs 50,000 from his brother, inspired by a TV crime show.
A misspelled ransom note helped police uncover a staged kidnapping in Hardoi district as a man's plot to extort his elder brother fell apart, officials revealed on Wednesday.
The case surfaced on January 5, when contractor Sanjay Kumar from Bandaraha village informed police of a ransom demand for his supposedly kidnapped brother, Sandeep. The note, requesting Rs 50,000, suspiciously misspelled 'death' as 'deth'.
Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun highlighted that the misspelling indicated the culprit's lack of education. Sandeep was eventually traced and confessed, admitting he had hatched the plan to settle a monetary demand following a motorbike accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
