Jeweller to Jail: Boby Chemmanur in Custody Over Harassment Claims

Special Investigation Team arrested businessman Boby Chemmanur in Kerala following sexual harassment allegations by actress Honey Rose. The arrest occurred in Wayanad, with non-bailable charges filed. Rose expressed relief at the action and had previously discussed her grievances with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, receiving assurances of justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-01-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 12:09 IST
Jeweller to Jail: Boby Chemmanur in Custody Over Harassment Claims
Boby Chemmanur
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Investigation Team on Wednesday took well-known jeweller Boby Chemmanur into custody in connection with sexual harassment accusations made by Malayalam actress Honey Rose, according to official sources.

The arrest, confirmed by Kochi City Police, transpired in Wayanad, signaling intensive efforts by the authorities to probe the serious charges.

Rose, who felt the day's developments brought peace, had informed Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the allegations, gaining a promise of stringent action against Chemmanur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

