Jeweller to Jail: Boby Chemmanur in Custody Over Harassment Claims

A Special Investigation Team on Wednesday took well-known jeweller Boby Chemmanur into custody in connection with sexual harassment accusations made by Malayalam actress Honey Rose, according to official sources.

The arrest, confirmed by Kochi City Police, transpired in Wayanad, signaling intensive efforts by the authorities to probe the serious charges.

Rose, who felt the day's developments brought peace, had informed Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the allegations, gaining a promise of stringent action against Chemmanur.

(With inputs from agencies.)