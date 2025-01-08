Controversy Over Najib Razak's Alleged House Arrest Document
A supposed royal document suggesting house arrest for Malaysia's ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak was reportedly not concealed, according to the communications minister. The palace had issued a letter indicating its existence, which Najib's legal team claims the government overlooked.
Fadzil, also the government's spokesperson, clarified during a routine press briefing that he had neither learned of nor received any such document.
Malaysia's former monarch's palace, which granted Najib a pardon and reduced his sentence last year, issued a letter on January 4 affirming the document's existence, a point Najib's legal team claims to have been ignored by the government.
