Controversy Over Najib Razak's Alleged House Arrest Document

A supposed royal document suggesting house arrest for Malaysia's ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak was reportedly not concealed, according to the communications minister. The palace had issued a letter indicating its existence, which Najib's legal team claims the government overlooked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A supposed royal document allegedly permitting Malaysia's jailed ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak to serve his sentence under house arrest had not been concealed, according to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil on Wednesday.

Fadzil, also the government's spokesperson, clarified during a routine press briefing that he had neither learned of nor received any such document.

Malaysia's former monarch's palace, which granted Najib a pardon and reduced his sentence last year, issued a letter on January 4 affirming the document's existence, a point Najib's legal team claims to have been ignored by the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

