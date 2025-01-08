EU Defends Sovereignty Against External Attacks

The European Union has firmly declared its stance against any external threats to its sovereign borders. This assertion comes in response to comments by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump regarding Greenland's ownership and control, a topic that has stirred geopolitical discussions about the Arctic island.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized the EU's readiness to defend its territories. 'There is obviously no question that the European Union would let other nations of the world attack its sovereign borders, whoever they are,' Barrot stated, reflecting the EU's unwavering commitment to its autonomy.

Denmark has ruled Greenland for over 600 years, and the suggestion of changing this ownership has met with resistance. The EU's firm response highlights its stance as a robust and unified continental entity, unwilling to compromise on its territorial integrity.

