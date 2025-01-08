Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Abolishes Colonial-Era Orderly System

The Tamil Nadu government is taking actions to end the colonial-era orderly system, where uniformed personnel were used for domestic tasks. This change follows a court directive to eradicate outdated practices from the police and prison departments, aligning with democratic principles, with full implementation expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-01-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 14:18 IST
Tamil Nadu Abolishes Colonial-Era Orderly System
The Tamil Nadu government has announced comprehensive measures to dismantle the colonial-era orderly system statewide. This decision, highlighted in a submission to the Madras High Court, follows a petition urging authorities to address the misuse of uniformed personnel for domestic chores within prisons.

On November 8, 2024, the bench instructed the Home Secretary to conduct a thorough investigation with the help of CBCID or the Intelligence Wing. The aim is to impose appropriate actions against prison officials using public servants for personal tasks. A status report by the Home Department confirmed steps to cease this system in both the police and prison departments.

Additional Public Prosecutor R Muniyapparaj assured the court of the government's commitment to abolishing the outdated practice. The court granted authorities four weeks to ensure the new directives are fully implemented, reinforcing that such colonial mindsets have no place in a democratic nation like India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

