Ukraine Targets Russian Oil Depot in Bold Overnight Strike

Ukraine conducted an overnight strike targeting a Russian oil depot in Engels, setting it ablaze. The assault aimed at disrupting logistics for Russian nuclear bombers. Ukraine employed homemade weapons for the strike, amid ongoing tensions involving Western-supplied armaments. The Russian defense ministry reported the destruction of Ukrainian drones overnight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:19 IST
In a bold move, Ukraine launched an overnight strike on Russian territory, targeting an oil depot in the city of Engels. The depot is vital for supplying the local air base, which hosts Russian nuclear bombers. Ukrainian military sources confirmed the attack, attributing it to their strategic efforts to disrupt Russian logistics.

The incident, marked by multiple explosions and significant fires at the 'Kristal' oil depot, has reportedly complicated the logistics for Russia's strategic aviation forces. This move is part of Ukraine's broader strategy to weaken Russia's ability to conduct strikes against civilian targets.

Amid escalating tensions, Ukraine's use of domestically-produced long-range capabilities, as highlighted by presidential adviser Oleksandr Kamyshin, underscores the country's determination to act independently of Western-supplied weaponry. The situation remains tense as both sides brace for potential retaliatory actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

