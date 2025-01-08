Taiwan Alarmed by Alleged 'Grey Zone' Sea Cable Incident

Taiwan is on high alert after a Chinese vessel was suspected of damaging an undersea communications cable, raising serious security concerns. The coast guard announced they are investigating the incident despite the absence of direct evidence linking the ship to the damage.

The vessel, operating under the guise of the Hong Kong-registered Jie Yang Trading company, stirred tension between Taipei and Beijing. Although the ship director denied any wrongdoing, Taiwan has long accused China of pressuring the island through 'grey zone' activities, including disruptions in maritime communications.

The situation underscores Taiwan's vulnerability following similar incidents involving Baltic Sea nations since Russia's Ukraine invasion. Taiwan, wary of communication disruptions, is bolstering its emergency response capabilities, exploring alternative communication methods including satellites, to counter potential threats to its security.

(With inputs from agencies.)