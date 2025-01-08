Left Menu

Tanker Turmoil: Undersea Cable Incident in the Baltic Waters

An oil tanker suspected of damaging undersea cables in the Baltic Sea has been found to have numerous deficiencies, according to Finland's public transport agency. The incident is under investigation, with Finnish police detaining the vessel and its crew. NATO has increased its regional vigilance amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An oil tanker accused of causing damage to undersea cables in the Baltic Sea is currently grounded due to significant operational deficiencies, according to Finland's public transport agency.

Authorities revealed multiple errors following a port state inspection, including issues with fire safety and navigation equipment, raising serious concerns about the vessel's condition.

The Eagle S tanker, linked to a series of power and communication outages in the region, remains detained as investigations continue, with Finnish police imposing travel bans on its crew amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

