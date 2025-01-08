Tanker Turmoil: Undersea Cable Incident in the Baltic Waters
An oil tanker suspected of damaging undersea cables in the Baltic Sea has been found to have numerous deficiencies, according to Finland's public transport agency. The incident is under investigation, with Finnish police detaining the vessel and its crew. NATO has increased its regional vigilance amid ongoing tensions.
An oil tanker accused of causing damage to undersea cables in the Baltic Sea is currently grounded due to significant operational deficiencies, according to Finland's public transport agency.
Authorities revealed multiple errors following a port state inspection, including issues with fire safety and navigation equipment, raising serious concerns about the vessel's condition.
The Eagle S tanker, linked to a series of power and communication outages in the region, remains detained as investigations continue, with Finnish police imposing travel bans on its crew amid heightened geopolitical tensions.
