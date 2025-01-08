British Journalist Stabbing: Third Arrest Made Amid Iran-Linked Investigation

A third suspect has been arrested by British police in connection with the stabbing of Pouria Zeraati, a journalist who works for Iran International. The incident, which occurred in March last year near Zeraati's Wimbledon home, has raised concerns of a targeted attack due to his work at the Iran-critical network.

Leading the inquiry are counter-terrorism officials, given the possibility of Zeraati being targeted by criminal proxies allegedly linked to Iran. Two Romanian nationals have already been charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and are set to appear in court in January.

On Tuesday, a 40-year-old suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and later released on bail. Simultaneously, searches were conducted in north London as the investigation progresses. British authorities remain vigilant against threats purportedly linked to Iranian proxy activities, which Iran denies.

