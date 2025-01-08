Kerala High Court Suspends Sentence: Political Tensions Rise

The Kerala High Court has granted a reprieve to four individuals, including ex-CPI(M) MLA K V Kunhiraman, by suspending their five-year prison sentences related to the 2019 murder of two Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod.

This temporary suspension was ordered by Justices P B Suresh Kumar and Jobin Sebastian, who cited procedural expectations amidst ongoing case hearings and impending conviction completion as reasons for the suspension.

The decision has sparked a political stir, with the victims' families and local CPI(M) leaders expressing contrasting reactions, underlining ongoing political tensions in the region.

