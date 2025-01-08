Cross-Border Mystery: The Killing of Cambodian Opponent in Bangkok

A former Cambodian opposition lawmaker was fatally shot in a bold attack in Bangkok's bustling old quarter, with the suspected hit man having fled the country, according to reports from Thai police on Wednesday.

The victim, 74-year-old Lim Kimya, had arrived in Thailand just hours earlier with his family before being gunned down. Kimya, a Cambodian and French national, had been affiliated with the recently dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party — a group that faced governmental allegations of plotting treason, which the party has labelled as groundless.

Thai authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the suspected shooter, identified as a former Marine and Thai citizen. The investigation seeks to unravel motives, whether politically driven due to the Cambodian government's noted pressure on opposition figures or related to personal issues.

