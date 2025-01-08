Left Menu

Cross-Border Mystery: The Killing of Cambodian Opponent in Bangkok

A former Cambodian lawmaker, Lim Kimya, was shot dead in Bangkok. The suspect, a former Marine and Thai national, has fled the country. Authorities are conducting investigations to identify motives behind the killing amidst concerns of political intimidation by the Cambodian government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:51 IST
Cross-Border Mystery: The Killing of Cambodian Opponent in Bangkok

A former Cambodian opposition lawmaker was fatally shot in a bold attack in Bangkok's bustling old quarter, with the suspected hit man having fled the country, according to reports from Thai police on Wednesday.

The victim, 74-year-old Lim Kimya, had arrived in Thailand just hours earlier with his family before being gunned down. Kimya, a Cambodian and French national, had been affiliated with the recently dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party — a group that faced governmental allegations of plotting treason, which the party has labelled as groundless.

Thai authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the suspected shooter, identified as a former Marine and Thai citizen. The investigation seeks to unravel motives, whether politically driven due to the Cambodian government's noted pressure on opposition figures or related to personal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025