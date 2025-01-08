Life Sentence for Mayurbhanj Minor Rape Convict

A Mayurbhanj district court in Odisha has sentenced a 45-year-old man to life imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl in 2019. The decision came on Wednesday, with the court also imposing a Rs 15,000 fine on the accused, Chaitan Prasad Singh.

This judgment was delivered by Special Judge Santosh Kumar Nayak of the POCSO court, marking a significant legal action in the district. Special public prosecutor Manoranjan Pattnaik reported that the court has directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the victim.

The incident occurred on January 1, 2019, when the young girl was accosted by Singh at Sono river while taking a bath. The case was filed under the POCSO Act after a formal complaint was lodged, leading to Singh's subsequent arrest by Udala police.

(With inputs from agencies.)