Life Sentence for Mayurbhanj Minor Rape Convict
A court in Mayurbhanj, Odisha, sentenced Chaitan Prasad Singh to life imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl in 2019. Special judge Santosh Kumar Nayak fined Singh Rs 15,000 and ordered Rs 2 lakh compensation for the victim under the POCSO Act.
A Mayurbhanj district court in Odisha has sentenced a 45-year-old man to life imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl in 2019. The decision came on Wednesday, with the court also imposing a Rs 15,000 fine on the accused, Chaitan Prasad Singh.
This judgment was delivered by Special Judge Santosh Kumar Nayak of the POCSO court, marking a significant legal action in the district. Special public prosecutor Manoranjan Pattnaik reported that the court has directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the victim.
The incident occurred on January 1, 2019, when the young girl was accosted by Singh at Sono river while taking a bath. The case was filed under the POCSO Act after a formal complaint was lodged, leading to Singh's subsequent arrest by Udala police.
