War on Drugs: Poppy Plants Destroyed in Manipur

In a significant crackdown on illegal drug cultivation, poppy plants spanning four acres were destroyed in Manipur's Churachandpur district, as confirmed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The operation took place at Haopi Mollen Hill.

A collaborative enforcement effort by the police, Forest Department, and Assam Rifles led to the destruction of these plants. While no arrests were made during the operation, authorities seized 10 poppy pods and completed necessary documentation at the Sangaikot Police Station. Singh highlighted the importance of this action in the broader War on Drugs campaign.

During a later event, Singh addressed the issue of misinformation on social media, pledging to take decisive action against individuals spreading rumors intended to create discord. He emphasized the state's commitment to counteract any attempts to incite unrest through malicious behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)