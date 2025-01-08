Left Menu

Honoring a Legacy: Justice Ravikumar's Impact on Indian Judiciary

The All India Senior Advocate Association honored former Supreme Court judge C T Ravikumar for his contributions. Born in Peermadu, Kerala, Ravikumar had an illustrious legal career, culminating in his appointment as a Supreme Court judge in 2021. Colleagues praised his integrity and significant legal achievements.

  • India

The All India Senior Advocate Association celebrated the illustrious career of former Supreme Court judge C T Ravikumar on Wednesday, recognizing his dedication to justice and integrity.

Justice Ravikumar, who stepped down from the bench on January 5, was lauded by AISAA's senior advocate and secretary general, Adish C Aggarwala, and president P Wilson. They presented him with a plaque, commending not only his legal accomplishments but also his character and steadfast principles.

Born in Peermadu, Kerala, Justice Ravikumar's career began in local courts before transitioning to the Kerala High Court. His appointment as a Supreme Court judge in 2021 marked the pinnacle of his career, leaving a legacy of significant rulings and life lessons for fellow legal practitioners.

