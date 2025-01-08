Left Menu

Indian Army Poised for Transformation in 2025 'Year of Reforms'

The Indian Army is embarking on a transformative journey, marking 2025 as the 'year of reforms'. Key focuses include the integration of theatre commands, technological advancements in fields like AI, and streamlined operations. This initiative aligns with the national vision for a technologically advanced and agile armed force.

The Indian Army is setting its sights on major reforms by declaring 2025 as the 'year of reforms', a move announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The initiative focuses on creating an agile, technologically advanced, and combat-ready force through nine core reform areas.

Efforts are underway to implement integrated theatre commands, harness technological advancements such as AI, and create a robust framework for defence diplomacy. Joint doctrines and cross-service collaborations will enhance operational efficiency.

Transformative measures also include revising legacy structures, improving defence acquisition processes, and refocusing human resource management. The Indian Army's reform agenda is part of a broader vision to establish India as a key player in the global defence sector.

