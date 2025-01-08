Indian Army Poised for Transformation in 2025 'Year of Reforms'

The Indian Army is setting its sights on major reforms by declaring 2025 as the 'year of reforms', a move announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The initiative focuses on creating an agile, technologically advanced, and combat-ready force through nine core reform areas.

Efforts are underway to implement integrated theatre commands, harness technological advancements such as AI, and create a robust framework for defence diplomacy. Joint doctrines and cross-service collaborations will enhance operational efficiency.

Transformative measures also include revising legacy structures, improving defence acquisition processes, and refocusing human resource management. The Indian Army's reform agenda is part of a broader vision to establish India as a key player in the global defence sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)