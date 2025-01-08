Brazilian Prosecutors Challenge Meta's Fact-Checking Changes

In a move that could have wide-reaching implications, Brazilian prosecutors on Wednesday demanded that social media giant Meta clarify the applicability of its new fact-checking policy from the United States to Brazil. The inquiry is part of an ongoing investigation into social media platforms' measures to stem misinformation and online violence in the country.

Meta recently discontinued its U.S. fact-checking efforts and eased restrictions on topics such as immigration and gender identity discussions. The prosecutors, citing a Reuters document, have given Meta a 30-day deadline to respond to the request for more specific information.

The inquiry underscores Brazil's growing scrutiny of social media platforms. Last year, the platform X faced a month-long suspension for failing to adhere to court directives, including those concerning hate speech moderation.

(With inputs from agencies.)