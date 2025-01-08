Brazilian Prosecutors Challenge Meta's Fact-Checking Changes
Brazilian prosecutors have requested Meta to clarify if the U.S. changes to its fact-checking program will also apply in Brazil. This comes amid an investigation into platforms' efforts to curtail misinformation and violence. Meta has 30 days to respond, but declined to comment.
In a move that could have wide-reaching implications, Brazilian prosecutors on Wednesday demanded that social media giant Meta clarify the applicability of its new fact-checking policy from the United States to Brazil. The inquiry is part of an ongoing investigation into social media platforms' measures to stem misinformation and online violence in the country.
Meta recently discontinued its U.S. fact-checking efforts and eased restrictions on topics such as immigration and gender identity discussions. The prosecutors, citing a Reuters document, have given Meta a 30-day deadline to respond to the request for more specific information.
The inquiry underscores Brazil's growing scrutiny of social media platforms. Last year, the platform X faced a month-long suspension for failing to adhere to court directives, including those concerning hate speech moderation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
