Left Menu

Brazilian Prosecutors Challenge Meta's Fact-Checking Changes

Brazilian prosecutors have requested Meta to clarify if the U.S. changes to its fact-checking program will also apply in Brazil. This comes amid an investigation into platforms' efforts to curtail misinformation and violence. Meta has 30 days to respond, but declined to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:51 IST
Brazilian Prosecutors Challenge Meta's Fact-Checking Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that could have wide-reaching implications, Brazilian prosecutors on Wednesday demanded that social media giant Meta clarify the applicability of its new fact-checking policy from the United States to Brazil. The inquiry is part of an ongoing investigation into social media platforms' measures to stem misinformation and online violence in the country.

Meta recently discontinued its U.S. fact-checking efforts and eased restrictions on topics such as immigration and gender identity discussions. The prosecutors, citing a Reuters document, have given Meta a 30-day deadline to respond to the request for more specific information.

The inquiry underscores Brazil's growing scrutiny of social media platforms. Last year, the platform X faced a month-long suspension for failing to adhere to court directives, including those concerning hate speech moderation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025