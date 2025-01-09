South African Scam Unveiled: Brides Tricked by Disbarred Attorney
A disbarred Indian-origin South African attorney, Prelyn Mohanlall, was arrested for scamming 17 couples by charging for the same wedding venue on the same day. Her attorney plans to repay victims, possibly avoiding jail time. The scam victims faced ruined weddings and began saving again for their special days.
- Country:
- South Africa
A disbarred Indian-origin South African attorney, Prelyn Mohanlall, has been apprehended after she defrauded 17 couples by collecting payments for the same wedding venue scheduled for the same date. The arrest came after a private security firm tracked her down.
Mohanlall's fraudulent activities could lead to evading prison. Her attorney, Chris Gounden, offered to repay the victims, provided they present proof of payment, which might help sidestep incarceration.
Victims discovered the venue deserted on their special day, devoid of utilities, forcing them to restart their wedding plans. Although Mohanlall denies perpetrating a scam, claiming her business simply faced difficulties, she has a long history of fraud spanning two decades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pvt firm owner duped of Rs 7.5 crore in SIM swap fraud, cops recover Rs 4.65 crore
Chhattisgarh cancels cop recruitment in Rajnandgaon; SIT to probe fraud charges
BJP accuses Kejriwal, Atishi of committing 'political fraud' with women and elderly
Chhattisgarh govt cancels constable recruitment for Rajnandgaon, forms SIT amid charges of fraud
Political Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Fraudulent Scheme in Delhi