South African Scam Unveiled: Brides Tricked by Disbarred Attorney

A disbarred Indian-origin South African attorney, Prelyn Mohanlall, was arrested for scamming 17 couples by charging for the same wedding venue on the same day. Her attorney plans to repay victims, possibly avoiding jail time. The scam victims faced ruined weddings and began saving again for their special days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 09-01-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 00:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A disbarred Indian-origin South African attorney, Prelyn Mohanlall, has been apprehended after she defrauded 17 couples by collecting payments for the same wedding venue scheduled for the same date. The arrest came after a private security firm tracked her down.

Mohanlall's fraudulent activities could lead to evading prison. Her attorney, Chris Gounden, offered to repay the victims, provided they present proof of payment, which might help sidestep incarceration.

Victims discovered the venue deserted on their special day, devoid of utilities, forcing them to restart their wedding plans. Although Mohanlall denies perpetrating a scam, claiming her business simply faced difficulties, she has a long history of fraud spanning two decades.

