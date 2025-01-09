Securing Syria: The Role of U.S. and French Troops in Kurdish Conflict

Talks are intensifying regarding the possible deployment of U.S. and French troops to a border zone in northern Syria to mollify tensions between Turkey and Kurdish forces backed by Western powers, a top Kurdish official disclosed.

Ankara has threatened a cross-border military operation against the Kurdish YPG militia if the group does not meet its conditions. Turkey views the YPG, leading the U.S.-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as a terrorist group with ties to the Kurdish PKK, long-time insurgents against Turkey.

The U.S. and France are considering securing the border, a move backed by the Kurdish administration. French and U.S. officials, however, have not officially responded to inquiries about their intentions, nor has Turkey shown openness to the plan. Meanwhile, efforts for a peace process continue, amid ongoing dialogues.

