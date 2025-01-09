Left Menu

Securing Syria: The Role of U.S. and French Troops in Kurdish Conflict

Discussions are underway about deploying U.S. and French troops to secure a border zone in northern Syria, amidst tensions between Turkey and Western-backed Kurdish Syrian forces. Key players like France and the U.S. are considering military involvement to protect Kurdish interests and address Turkey's security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 00:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Talks are intensifying regarding the possible deployment of U.S. and French troops to a border zone in northern Syria to mollify tensions between Turkey and Kurdish forces backed by Western powers, a top Kurdish official disclosed.

Ankara has threatened a cross-border military operation against the Kurdish YPG militia if the group does not meet its conditions. Turkey views the YPG, leading the U.S.-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as a terrorist group with ties to the Kurdish PKK, long-time insurgents against Turkey.

The U.S. and France are considering securing the border, a move backed by the Kurdish administration. French and U.S. officials, however, have not officially responded to inquiries about their intentions, nor has Turkey shown openness to the plan. Meanwhile, efforts for a peace process continue, amid ongoing dialogues.

