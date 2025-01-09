Israeli Military Tightens Media Rules on Soldiers Amid Legal Concerns

In response to rising legal concerns, the Israeli military has tightened media coverage rules for soldiers on active combat duty. The decision aims to protect reservists from legal action abroad amidst allegations of war crimes in Gaza, following a Brazilian judge's order for an investigation into a vacationing Israeli soldier.

Under the new guidelines, interviews with soldiers holding the rank of colonel and below must exclude full names and faces, aligning them with protocols for pilots and special forces. These measures aim to prevent the identification of soldiers in specific combat events, according to Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, an Israeli military spokesperson.

Shoshani emphasized the need for these rules to protect soldiers from activists globally, citing the actions of groups like the Hind Rajab Foundation. This move comes alongside a backdrop of heightened scrutiny from international bodies, including ICC arrest warrants for Israeli leaders over alleged war crimes in Gaza.