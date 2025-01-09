Global Workforce Ambassador: Indian Diaspora's Role

In a significant address at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the critical role of the Indian diaspora in India's vision to establish a global workforce.

Jaishankar articulated the confidence that Indians overseas should feel, knowing that the Modi government stands firmly behind them, particularly during challenging times. He praised the diaspora's contributions across technology, trade, and investment, describing their involvement as invaluable.

The minister further detailed recent government measures aimed at aiding the diaspora, highlighting improvements in passport services, consular responsiveness, and comprehensive welfare schemes.

