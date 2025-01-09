Left Menu

Global Workforce Ambassador: Indian Diaspora's Role

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the pivotal role of the Indian diaspora in forming a global workforce. At the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, he highlighted the diaspora's influence in technology, trade, and investment, and assured them of the Modi government's unwavering support in challenging times.

Updated: 09-01-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 10:48 IST
EAM Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
In a significant address at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the critical role of the Indian diaspora in India's vision to establish a global workforce.

Jaishankar articulated the confidence that Indians overseas should feel, knowing that the Modi government stands firmly behind them, particularly during challenging times. He praised the diaspora's contributions across technology, trade, and investment, describing their involvement as invaluable.

The minister further detailed recent government measures aimed at aiding the diaspora, highlighting improvements in passport services, consular responsiveness, and comprehensive welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

