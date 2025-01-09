Global Workforce Ambassador: Indian Diaspora's Role
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the pivotal role of the Indian diaspora in forming a global workforce. At the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, he highlighted the diaspora's influence in technology, trade, and investment, and assured them of the Modi government's unwavering support in challenging times.
- Country:
- India
In a significant address at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the critical role of the Indian diaspora in India's vision to establish a global workforce.
Jaishankar articulated the confidence that Indians overseas should feel, knowing that the Modi government stands firmly behind them, particularly during challenging times. He praised the diaspora's contributions across technology, trade, and investment, describing their involvement as invaluable.
The minister further detailed recent government measures aimed at aiding the diaspora, highlighting improvements in passport services, consular responsiveness, and comprehensive welfare schemes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Information technology most effective tool to curb corruption: Haryana governor
Driving Development through Science and Technology: A Global Imperative
Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens
Transforming the Blue Economy: How Digital Twin Technology Redefines Sustainability
How Blockchain Technology Is Revolutionizing Bank Transactions