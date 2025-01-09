South Korean Presidential Drama: Yoon's Legal Battle Unfolds

South Korea's political landscape faces upheaval as President Yoon Suk Yeol, currently suspended, contends with an impeachment trial by the Constitutional Court. His lawyer has affirmed that Yoon will respect the court's decision, accept it wholeheartedly, and abide by whatever ruling is delivered, even if it favors his removal from office.

Yoon had previously resisted the court's requests to submit legal briefs ahead of the trial, which commenced on December 27. Nevertheless, his legal team disclosed his readiness to participate personally in court proceedings, as allegations of orchestrating insurrection with a December 3 martial law attempt loom over him.

Meanwhile, Yoon remains under residence surveillance after defying attempts at arrest. A top investigator vowed to bypass presidential security to detain him. Yoon decries these actions as politically charged efforts to publicly disgrace him by forcing an appearance in handcuffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)