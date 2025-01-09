India and Taliban Engage in Strategic Meeting to Boost Trade Ties

In a landmark move, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in high-level talks with the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai. The meeting, hailed as the highest-level dialogue since the Taliban's 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, reflects India's strategic interest in maintaining regional influence.

Both parties discussed ways to bolster economic ties, particularly focusing on boosting trade through the strategically located Chabahar Port in Iran. Despite the absence of official recognition of the Taliban regime, India continues to engage with Afghanistan through trade facilitation and humanitarian aid provisioning.

This dialogue could potentially unnerve Pakistan, given its complex history and strained relations with both India and Afghanistan. Meanwhile, regional players like China and Russia have also signaled interest in enhancing trade and investment prospects within Afghanistan.

