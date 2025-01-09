Left Menu

India and Taliban Engage in Strategic Meeting to Boost Trade Ties

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai. They discussed expanding relations and enhancing trade through Iran's Chabahar Port. While no government officially recognizes the Taliban, India maintains a mission in Kabul for trade and aid facilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 13:59 IST
India and Taliban Engage in Strategic Meeting to Boost Trade Ties
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

In a landmark move, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in high-level talks with the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai. The meeting, hailed as the highest-level dialogue since the Taliban's 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, reflects India's strategic interest in maintaining regional influence.

Both parties discussed ways to bolster economic ties, particularly focusing on boosting trade through the strategically located Chabahar Port in Iran. Despite the absence of official recognition of the Taliban regime, India continues to engage with Afghanistan through trade facilitation and humanitarian aid provisioning.

This dialogue could potentially unnerve Pakistan, given its complex history and strained relations with both India and Afghanistan. Meanwhile, regional players like China and Russia have also signaled interest in enhancing trade and investment prospects within Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025