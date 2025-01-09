Left Menu

Lebanon's Presidential Race: A New Era in Politics

Lebanese lawmakers are voting for a new president, with General Joseph Aoun likely to be elected. The election could indicate the reduced influence of Hezbollah in Lebanon. Aoun needs 86 votes from the 128 lawmakers to secure victory. The position is for a Maronite Christian and has been vacant since 2022.

Lebanon is on the brink of electing a new president as lawmakers cast their votes on Thursday. Political insiders suggest that army commander General Joseph Aoun, a figure supported by the U.S., is expected to assume the presidency.

The election of Aoun, who commands Lebanon's military backed by Washington, would mark a significant shift in the country's political landscape, signaling a decline in Hezbollah's influence after the group's costly conflict with Israel.

Aoun must garner the backing of 86 out of 128 parliamentary members to secure the presidency. If no candidate succeeds in the initial voting round, a subsequent round will follow. Historically, Lebanon's presidency, allocated to a Maronite Christian, has been vacant since Michel Aoun's term ended in October 2022 due to political divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

