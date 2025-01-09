Train Drama: Hawker Stabbed Saving Commuters

In a dramatic incident aboard a Mumbai suburban train, a hawker intervening in a passenger dispute was stabbed, leading to his hospitalization. The police swiftly apprehended the attacker, who also sustained injuries in a subsequent altercation with other passengers.

The harrowing event unfolded on Wednesday afternoon near Bandra station on the Western Railway network. Sachin Dharolia, 24, had been vending chocolates with his brother-in-law when he attempted to diffuse an argument among passengers, only to be violently attacked.

The accused, Pradeep Kshatriya from Virar, was subdued by fellow commuters and now faces multiple charges, including attempted murder. Authorities assured that Kshatriya will be formally arrested post-recovery from injuries he incurred during his capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)