Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Puducherry Fishermen

In a pre-dawn incident that has raised diplomatic eyebrows, ten fishermen from Karaikal, a territory of Puducherry, found themselves apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on accusations of crossing international maritime lines.

State Fisheries Minister K Lakshminarayanan confirmed the detentions and emphasized the urgency of diplomatic intervention, appealing to the central government to act swiftly in bringing the fishermen home.

As the mechanized vessel of the accused was taken into custody, Puducherry's government is pressing for the involvement of the External Affairs Minister, aiming to secure the immediate release of the detained crew.

