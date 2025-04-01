Diplomatic Stalemate: Trump's Efforts Hit Roadblocks in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
US President Donald Trump's attempts to mediate a truce between Russia and Ukraine remain stalled as European nations emphasize their support for Ukraine. Meanwhile, China expresses optimism about US-Russia talks, even as ongoing warfare persists. European and Chinese diplomats underscore the urgency of a ceasefire to avert further escalations.
Germany's chief diplomat has declared US President Donald Trump's efforts to broker a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war as stalled. The deadlock persists despite ongoing talks between Washington and Moscow.
During an unannounced visit to Kyiv, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the importance of continued European support for Ukraine due to the US-Russia impasse.
Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed cautious optimism, citing improved US-Russia relations under Trump and advocating for a comprehensive peace agreement.
