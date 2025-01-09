Kerala High Court Suspends Sentences in Periya Murder Case
Four CPI(M) members were warmly welcomed by their party after being released from prison on bail, following the Kerala High Court's suspension of their sentences in the Periya twin murder case. Party leaders criticized the CBI's investigation as politically motivated, while opposition disagreed with the welcome gesture.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events in Kerala, the High Court suspended the sentences of four CPI(M) members involved in the contentious Periya twin murder case. The individuals, including a former MLA, received a grand welcome by the Left party after their release on Thursday.
Prominent CPI(M) leaders, such as Kannur District Secretary M V Jayarajan, were present at the central prison to greet the accused with red garlands. Former MLA K V Kunhiraman expressed his belief in the justice system and voiced gratitude towards the party for its support amid the allegations.
Critics, however, have accused the CBI of carrying out a politically driven investigation, with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan condemning the reception as sending a detrimental message. The case stems from the February 2019 murder of two Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
All 5 accused in panchayat pradhan's husband, son murder case arrested in Himachal's Una
"Election Commission, ED, CBI, Police become helpless": Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP
Delhi HC grants interim bail to man accused in jail van double murder case
Main accused, wife among 3 held in Kalyan girl kidnapping-murder case; motive unclear yet, say cops
Kalyan girl kidnapping-murder case: Main accused, wife among 3 held