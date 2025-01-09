Kerala High Court Suspends Sentences in Periya Murder Case

In a dramatic turn of events in Kerala, the High Court suspended the sentences of four CPI(M) members involved in the contentious Periya twin murder case. The individuals, including a former MLA, received a grand welcome by the Left party after their release on Thursday.

Prominent CPI(M) leaders, such as Kannur District Secretary M V Jayarajan, were present at the central prison to greet the accused with red garlands. Former MLA K V Kunhiraman expressed his belief in the justice system and voiced gratitude towards the party for its support amid the allegations.

Critics, however, have accused the CBI of carrying out a politically driven investigation, with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan condemning the reception as sending a detrimental message. The case stems from the February 2019 murder of two Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod.

(With inputs from agencies.)