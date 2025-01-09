Musk's Role in Journalist's Release Uncertain, Says Meloni
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated she is unaware if Elon Musk assisted in Cecilia Sala’s release from Iranian detention.
- Country:
- Italy
Giorgia Meloni, Italy's Prime Minister, has clarified that she has no information linking Elon Musk to the release of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, who was held in Iran. This statement was made on Thursday as speculation continues about external influences in the journalist's release.
Meloni's comments come amid reports suggesting various international interventions might have played a part in Sala's freedom. Although some believe Musk might have used his influence for Sala's release, Meloni emphasized there is no official confirmation of such involvement.
As the situation develops, the lack of concrete information highlights the complexity of international negotiations surrounding high-profile detentions and the secrecy often involved in such diplomatic maneuvers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iran lifts ban on WhatsApp, Google Play
Delhi Assembly Polls: "Sankalp Patra will be released soon," says MP Ramvir Bidhuri
'Housefull 5' wraps filming, movie to release in June 2025
‘Cobra Kai’ final episodes to release on Netflix in February
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamp, coin on birth centenary of former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.