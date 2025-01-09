Musk's Role in Journalist's Release Uncertain, Says Meloni

Giorgia Meloni, Italy's Prime Minister, has clarified that she has no information linking Elon Musk to the release of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, who was held in Iran. This statement was made on Thursday as speculation continues about external influences in the journalist's release.

Meloni's comments come amid reports suggesting various international interventions might have played a part in Sala's freedom. Although some believe Musk might have used his influence for Sala's release, Meloni emphasized there is no official confirmation of such involvement.

As the situation develops, the lack of concrete information highlights the complexity of international negotiations surrounding high-profile detentions and the secrecy often involved in such diplomatic maneuvers.

