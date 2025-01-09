Italian PM Calls for Dialogue Over U.S.-EU Tariff Disputes
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni argues against tariffs as a solution to U.S. and EU trade imbalances. She encourages dialogue between the two parties to reach an agreement, emphasizing that tariffs are not the suitable approach to address such economic issues.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has voiced her opposition to the use of tariffs as a means to address economic and trade imbalances between the United States and the European Union.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Meloni stated that the issue should be deliberated among the relevant U.S. and EU diplomatic counterparts, advocating for open dialogue and collaboration.
She expressed optimism that both parties could negotiate a suitable agreement, underscoring the inadequacy of tariffs as a tool for resolving economic disputes.
