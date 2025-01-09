Left Menu

Kerala High Court Targets Road-Blocking Political Protests

The Kerala High Court has initiated contempt proceedings against political leaders, including CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, for blocking roads during public meetings. The court demands their appearance to explain the charges and extends the inquiry to other protests obstructing public pathways.

The Kerala High Court has commenced contempt proceedings against prominent political figures from the CPI(M), including state secretary M V Govindan, and Congress over the obstruction of public roads during meetings and protests. This decision highlights the judiciary's stand against public pathways being blocked for political events.

A division bench led by Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S has summoned these political leaders, along with senior police officers involved, to appear in court on February 10 to address the allegations. This action was initiated following a plea against the CPI(M) for defying court orders by organizing a gathering that blocked public roads in Thiruvananthapuram city.

The court's move extends beyond a single incident, broadening to include similar activities statewide by the CPI and Congress. The bench emphasized the inadmissibility of such disruptions, stressing that they infringe upon citizens' right of way and should be taken seriously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

