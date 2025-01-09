Left Menu

Verdict Awaited in High-Profile Medical College Tragedy

The Sealdah court will announce on January 18 its verdict in the case of a doctor raped and murdered last year at R G Kar Medical College, where the CBI seeks the death penalty for Sanjay Roy. The case sparked nationwide protests for justice and hospital security reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:13 IST
Verdict Awaited in High-Profile Medical College Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The waiting period for justice in the tragic case of a doctor's rape and murder at R G Kar Medical College is nearing its end, as the Sealdah court prepares to deliver its judgement on January 18.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the investigation from the Kolkata Police following a High Court order, has recommended the death penalty for accused Sanjay Roy. The additional district and sessions judge announced the conclusion of hearings last Thursday.

Amidst claims of additional parties involved, the victim's parents hope for further arrests. The August crime caused widespread outrage and protests, pushing for improved security measures in government hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025