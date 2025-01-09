Verdict Awaited in High-Profile Medical College Tragedy

The waiting period for justice in the tragic case of a doctor's rape and murder at R G Kar Medical College is nearing its end, as the Sealdah court prepares to deliver its judgement on January 18.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the investigation from the Kolkata Police following a High Court order, has recommended the death penalty for accused Sanjay Roy. The additional district and sessions judge announced the conclusion of hearings last Thursday.

Amidst claims of additional parties involved, the victim's parents hope for further arrests. The August crime caused widespread outrage and protests, pushing for improved security measures in government hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)