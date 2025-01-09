Left Menu

Loan Evasion Leads to Gruesome Murder in Noorpur Chhipri

A man was murdered in Noorpur Chhipri village to evade repaying a loan of Rs 60,000. Promod was lured and killed by Vipin and his accomplices. Police recovered the body and arrested three suspects. The investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:01 IST
Loan Evasion Leads to Gruesome Murder in Noorpur Chhipri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Noorpur Chhipri village where a man was killed to avoid a loan repayment of Rs 60,000, according to police reports on Thursday.

Police officials revealed that Promod, a local, went missing after visiting Dhampur. Following investigations, Vipin, along with associates Jayveer and Than Singh, were arrested.

During questioning, Vipin admitted to murdering Promod to evade the debt. The murder occurred after Promod was lured from Dhampur, intoxicated, and strangled. Authorities have retrieved the murder weapon, vehicle, and Promod's body as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025