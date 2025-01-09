Loan Evasion Leads to Gruesome Murder in Noorpur Chhipri

A shocking incident unfolded in Noorpur Chhipri village where a man was killed to avoid a loan repayment of Rs 60,000, according to police reports on Thursday.

Police officials revealed that Promod, a local, went missing after visiting Dhampur. Following investigations, Vipin, along with associates Jayveer and Than Singh, were arrested.

During questioning, Vipin admitted to murdering Promod to evade the debt. The murder occurred after Promod was lured from Dhampur, intoxicated, and strangled. Authorities have retrieved the murder weapon, vehicle, and Promod's body as the investigation proceeds.

