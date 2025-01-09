Loan Evasion Leads to Gruesome Murder in Noorpur Chhipri
A man was murdered in Noorpur Chhipri village to evade repaying a loan of Rs 60,000. Promod was lured and killed by Vipin and his accomplices. Police recovered the body and arrested three suspects. The investigation continues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:01 IST
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident unfolded in Noorpur Chhipri village where a man was killed to avoid a loan repayment of Rs 60,000, according to police reports on Thursday.
Police officials revealed that Promod, a local, went missing after visiting Dhampur. Following investigations, Vipin, along with associates Jayveer and Than Singh, were arrested.
During questioning, Vipin admitted to murdering Promod to evade the debt. The murder occurred after Promod was lured from Dhampur, intoxicated, and strangled. Authorities have retrieved the murder weapon, vehicle, and Promod's body as the investigation proceeds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP seeks Karnataka Governor's intervention in arrest of MLC CT Ravi, demands inquiry
J-K Police intensify crackdown on drug peddling; 94 cases registered, properties worth Rs 4.5 crore seized
China extends EU brandy anti-dumping investigation
Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in fake case related to free bus rides for women, BJP trying to distract AAP from poll campaign: Kejriwal.
Four arrested for alleged attack on Christmas carol party