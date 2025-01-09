Left Menu

Delhi BJP's Manifesto: Empowering Women and Ensuring Welfare

The Delhi BJP's manifesto includes initiatives like a Rs 2,500 allowance for women and free electricity for individuals and religious places. With elections approaching, the BJP promises to continue existing welfare schemes and introduce new benefits, aiming to regain power in the national capital after 25 years.

The Delhi BJP's manifesto committee has unveiled a series of initiatives, including a Rs 2,500 monthly allowance for women and free electricity up to 300 units for individuals, and 500 units for places of worship. These proposals aim to rival promises by AAP and Congress, sources indicated on Thursday.

The proposed measures are awaiting approval from the party's central leadership. Once sanctioned, these commitments will be officially announced. The BJP has vowed to maintain existing welfare schemes by Aam Aadmi Party, such as free bus rides for women, along with pilgrimages for the elderly.

At a recent rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured voters that the BJP's administration would prioritize public welfare and not halt benefits, should they gain power in Delhi. The party's manifesto highlights alignment with successful schemes from other states, aimed at women's empowerment and social welfare.

