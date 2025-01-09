Supreme Court Awaits Trump's Last-Ditch Appeal in Hush Money Case

New York's highest court has opted not to delay the impending sentencing of Donald Trump in a hush money case, positioning the US Supreme Court as the final authority in this contentious legal battle. The decision leaves open Friday's sentencing by Judge Juan M. Merchan, who previously presided over Trump's trial.

In a last-minute attempt to halt proceedings, Trump's legal team has filed an emergency motion to Justice Sonia Sotomayor, responsible for handling emergency appeals from New York. The defense argues that the sentencing disrupts Trump's transition to the presidency and hinges on questionable evidence that violates a Supreme Court ruling granting Trump immunity for presidential acts.

Prosecutors, however, argue that Trump's claims lack the strength to overturn his conviction and urge proceeding without delay, emphasizing no substantive penalties, such as jail or probation, are at stake. They maintain that any interruption now could delay the process indefinitely, potentially complicating Trump's forthcoming inauguration.

