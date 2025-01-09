Left Menu

Biden's Final Sanctions: Strengthening Ukraine's Hand Before Transition

President Biden is expected to announce new sanctions on Russia to aid Ukraine before President-elect Trump's inauguration. Biden's administration has already announced $500 million in military aid. Trump's advisers suggest concessions to Russia, but Biden aims to strengthen Ukraine's battlefield position for negotiations.

09-01-2025
President Joe Biden is poised to introduce new sanctions on Russia this week, aimed at bolstering Ukraine's war effort against Moscow, according to a U.S. official. This move follows the Biden administration's announcement of $500 million in military aid to Ukraine, which includes air-defense missiles and F-16 fighter jet support.

With President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House on the horizon, there is both anticipation for a diplomatic resolution to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and apprehension about potential concessions. Advisers to Trump have proposed ending the conflict by ceding significant Ukrainian territories to Russia.

Biden's team is focused on enhancing Ukraine's military leverage for potential negotiations with Russia. Details of the impending sanctions, expected to target Russia's oil revenues, remain undisclosed. However, it's reported that sanctions will hit Russian oil companies and entities supporting the war.

