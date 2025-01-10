Biden Administration Blocks 9/11 Plea Deal

The Biden administration achieved a temporary halt to the plea deal of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused mastermind behind the September 11 attacks, potentially sparing him from the death penalty. A federal appeals panel agreed Thursday to this stay, pausing proceedings until the government's arguments are more fully examined.

Family members of victims gathered at Guantanamo Bay for a scheduled plea hearing, amid ongoing legal disputes. This conflict aligns the administration against military officials they've appointed, amidst a lengthy, troubled prosecution of the 2001 attacks that claimed nearly 3,000 lives.

The contentious plea, agreed by military prosecutors, promised to provide closure for victim families through disclosure but faced resistance from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. He believes decisions on such gravely significant events should involve his oversight, complicating the government's approach to finalizing justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)