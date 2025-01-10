Left Menu

Biden Administration Blocks 9/11 Plea Deal

The Biden administration successfully delayed a plea deal for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused 9/11 mastermind, that would avoid the death penalty. A federal appeals panel temporarily blocked the plea, aiming to scrutinize the government's arguments. This move adds to two decades of complex legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 05:25 IST
Biden Administration Blocks 9/11 Plea Deal
Mohammed
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration achieved a temporary halt to the plea deal of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused mastermind behind the September 11 attacks, potentially sparing him from the death penalty. A federal appeals panel agreed Thursday to this stay, pausing proceedings until the government's arguments are more fully examined.

Family members of victims gathered at Guantanamo Bay for a scheduled plea hearing, amid ongoing legal disputes. This conflict aligns the administration against military officials they've appointed, amidst a lengthy, troubled prosecution of the 2001 attacks that claimed nearly 3,000 lives.

The contentious plea, agreed by military prosecutors, promised to provide closure for victim families through disclosure but faced resistance from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. He believes decisions on such gravely significant events should involve his oversight, complicating the government's approach to finalizing justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025