Antisemitic Acts Surge in Australia Amid Rising Tensions

A synagogue in Sydney was struck by antisemitic graffiti early Friday, marking the most recent in a series of Jewish-targeted incidents across Australia, authorities report.

New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Peter McKenna emphasized the taskforce's commitment to identifying the culprits, reinforcing Australia's intolerance for such criminal acts. 'We will catch and prosecute those responsible,' McKenna asserted at a news conference.

Swastikas and offensive messages, including 'Hitler on top,' marred the Southern Sydney Synagogue in Allawah. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese strongly denounced the act, echoing concerns over growing antisemitic sentiments post recent Middle Eastern conflicts. This troubling trend prompted the formation of a taskforce last month, as tensions flare both domestically and globally.

