Tragic Family Murder in Lisadi Gate: Enmity the Key Suspect
A family of five was discovered dead in their locked home in Meerut's Lisadi Gate area. The tragic incident, believed to be a result of old enmity, involves Moin, a mechanic, his wife Asma, and their three young daughters. Police continue to investigate, examining the family's background and gathering evidence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 10-01-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 09:42 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking discovery, a family of five was found dead in their home at the Lisadi Gate area in Meerut. The police suspect old enmity as the motive behind this gruesome incident.
The deceased include Moin, a mechanic, his wife Asma, and their three daughters. The house was locked from the outside, prompting police to believe the perpetrator knew the family.
A detailed investigation is underway, with forensic experts gathering evidence. Family background checks are ongoing as authorities strive to uncover further details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meerut
- murder
- family
- crime
- enmity
- investigation
- police
- evidence
- locked house
- forensic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Finland police investigate role of foreign ship after power cable outage
New York taxi driver hits 6 pedestrians, 3 taken to hospital, police say
Bihar Police say 'mild force' used, deny any 'injury' to BPSC aspirants protesting in Patna
Punjab Police's Major Breakthrough Against Organized Crime
Tensions Rise in Bihar: BPSC Aspirants Clash with Police Over Exam Controversy