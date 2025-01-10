Left Menu

Tragic Family Murder in Lisadi Gate: Enmity the Key Suspect

A family of five was discovered dead in their locked home in Meerut's Lisadi Gate area. The tragic incident, believed to be a result of old enmity, involves Moin, a mechanic, his wife Asma, and their three young daughters. Police continue to investigate, examining the family's background and gathering evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 10-01-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 09:42 IST
Tragic Family Murder in Lisadi Gate: Enmity the Key Suspect
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking discovery, a family of five was found dead in their home at the Lisadi Gate area in Meerut. The police suspect old enmity as the motive behind this gruesome incident.

The deceased include Moin, a mechanic, his wife Asma, and their three daughters. The house was locked from the outside, prompting police to believe the perpetrator knew the family.

A detailed investigation is underway, with forensic experts gathering evidence. Family background checks are ongoing as authorities strive to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025