Tragic Family Murder in Lisadi Gate: Enmity the Key Suspect

In a shocking discovery, a family of five was found dead in their home at the Lisadi Gate area in Meerut. The police suspect old enmity as the motive behind this gruesome incident.

The deceased include Moin, a mechanic, his wife Asma, and their three daughters. The house was locked from the outside, prompting police to believe the perpetrator knew the family.

A detailed investigation is underway, with forensic experts gathering evidence. Family background checks are ongoing as authorities strive to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)