Grisly Family Murder Shocks Meerut Community
Two suspects have been held in the brutal murder of five family members in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The victims, including three children, were discovered at their home with severe injuries. Police suspect an old enmity as the motive, with investigations ongoing to apprehend all involved.
- Country:
- India
Two suspects are in custody following the gruesome murder of a family of five in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, police confirmed on Friday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada disclosed that the case, sparked by a relative's complaint, implicates three named individuals alongside unidentified suspects.
The horrific discovery was made on Thursday night, with the family's bodies found brutally mutilated and hidden at their residence in Suhail Garden, Lisari Gate district. One suspect remains at large, with police actively pursuing leads.
The investigation suggests a longstanding feud may be at the root of the crime. Moin, the deceased mechanic, and his family only recently moved to the neighborhood. Authorities are working diligently to resolve the case and bring justice to the victims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Finland police investigate role of foreign ship after power cable outage
New York taxi driver hits 6 pedestrians, 3 taken to hospital, police say
Bihar Police say 'mild force' used, deny any 'injury' to BPSC aspirants protesting in Patna
Punjab Police's Major Breakthrough Against Organized Crime
Tensions Rise in Bihar: BPSC Aspirants Clash with Police Over Exam Controversy