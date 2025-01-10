Grisly Family Murder Shocks Meerut Community

Two suspects are in custody following the gruesome murder of a family of five in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, police confirmed on Friday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada disclosed that the case, sparked by a relative's complaint, implicates three named individuals alongside unidentified suspects.

The horrific discovery was made on Thursday night, with the family's bodies found brutally mutilated and hidden at their residence in Suhail Garden, Lisari Gate district. One suspect remains at large, with police actively pursuing leads.

The investigation suggests a longstanding feud may be at the root of the crime. Moin, the deceased mechanic, and his family only recently moved to the neighborhood. Authorities are working diligently to resolve the case and bring justice to the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)