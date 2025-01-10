Left Menu

Crackdown in Mersin: Pro-Kurdish Mayor Detained Amid Terrorism Probe

A pro-Kurdish mayor and five other municipal managers in Mersin, Turkey, were detained in a terrorism-related investigation. The arrests are linked to alleged propaganda and membership in a terrorist organization, stirring concerns of political manipulation. The detentions occur amid ongoing efforts to end a decades-long conflict.

In a significant development, Turkish police have detained a pro-Kurdish mayor and five municipal managers in Mersin as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation. Authorities claim connections to terrorist propaganda, triggering widespread scrutiny and concerns over potential political motives.

The mayor of Mersin's Akdeniz district, Hosyar Sariyildiz, and his deputy Nuriye Arslan, both part of the opposition DEM Party, faced charges including membership in an armed terrorist group and violating anti-terrorism financing laws. DEM, however, accuses the government of fabricating the charges to justify political control.

The detentions are part of a broader crackdown following numerous similar actions against pro-Kurdish officials. Meanwhile, efforts persist to resolve the longstanding conflict with the outlawed PKK, although the arrests cast a shadow over peace prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

