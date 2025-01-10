Crackdown in Mersin: Pro-Kurdish Mayor Detained Amid Terrorism Probe

In a significant development, Turkish police have detained a pro-Kurdish mayor and five municipal managers in Mersin as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation. Authorities claim connections to terrorist propaganda, triggering widespread scrutiny and concerns over potential political motives.

The mayor of Mersin's Akdeniz district, Hosyar Sariyildiz, and his deputy Nuriye Arslan, both part of the opposition DEM Party, faced charges including membership in an armed terrorist group and violating anti-terrorism financing laws. DEM, however, accuses the government of fabricating the charges to justify political control.

The detentions are part of a broader crackdown following numerous similar actions against pro-Kurdish officials. Meanwhile, efforts persist to resolve the longstanding conflict with the outlawed PKK, although the arrests cast a shadow over peace prospects.

