Ukraine Resilient Amidst Ongoing Drone Barrage

Ukraine's air force reported that Russia launched 72 drones overnight, with 33 downed and 34 disappearing without hitting targets. Five drones damaged structures in Chernihiv, injuring one person. A drone fell in Kyiv but no casualties occurred. Recent drone assaults aim to weaken Ukraine's defenses.

On Friday, Ukraine's air force disclosed that Russia launched a substantial drone attack with 72 drones targeting various regions overnight.

While 33 drones were successfully downed, 34 others vanished from radar, evading impact on their intended targets. In Chernihiv, five drones inflicted damage on buildings, injuring one individual.

Kyiv witnessed a downed drone striking a building, though it resulted in no casualties. Recent footage highlights the aftermath of the attack, with extensive damage observed in parts of the city.

