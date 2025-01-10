Ukraine Resilient Amidst Ongoing Drone Barrage

On Friday, Ukraine's air force disclosed that Russia launched a substantial drone attack with 72 drones targeting various regions overnight.

While 33 drones were successfully downed, 34 others vanished from radar, evading impact on their intended targets. In Chernihiv, five drones inflicted damage on buildings, injuring one individual.

Kyiv witnessed a downed drone striking a building, though it resulted in no casualties. Recent footage highlights the aftermath of the attack, with extensive damage observed in parts of the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)