Tragic Strike: Donetsk Supermarket Attack Sparks Controversy

Russia accused Ukraine of a missile strike on a supermarket in Donetsk, killing two civilians. Allegedly carried out with U.S.-supplied HIMARS, this attack damaged several buildings and cars. Ukraine has not commented. Similar strikes in Svitlodarsk resulted in one death and multiple injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 14:42 IST
Tragic Strike: Donetsk Supermarket Attack Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a distressing incident, Russia has accused Ukraine of launching a missile strike on a supermarket in Donetsk, leading to the tragic deaths of two civilians. The attack, reportedly conducted using a U.S.-supplied HIMARS missile, has further heightened tensions in the region.

While Ukraine has yet to comment on the incident, unverified social media images suggest significant damage with a burnt-out vehicle and a decimated two-storey circular building at the site. Dashcam footage shared online captures the moment it was hit, confirming the location through satellite imagery.

Denis Pushilin, a pro-Russian official, alleged further strikes in Svitlodarsk, with one casualty and several injuries. The ongoing military actions have resulted in extensive damage and deepened the crisis in eastern Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

