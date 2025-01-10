Left Menu

Rajasthan Police Bust Major Gold and Cash Smuggling Operation

A major smuggling operation was thwarted by the Rajasthan Police, who seized gold worth Rs 1.30 crore and Rs 22.49 lakh in cash from three suspects in Dungarpur district. Acting on a tip-off, authorities intercepted the suspects at the Bichiwada border checkpoint.

  India

In a significant operation against illegal smuggling, the Rajasthan Police have confiscated gold and cash from three individuals in the Dungarpur district, officials said on Friday.

Bichiwada police station in-charge, Kailash Soni, revealed that they had received a tip-off regarding three people carrying gold and cash illegally on a public bus. The officers positioned themselves at the Bichiwada checkpoint near the Ratanpur border.

Upon inspection, approximately 1.478 kg of gold, valued at Rs 1.30 crore, and cash amounting to Rs 22.49 lakh were recovered from the suspects. The individuals failed to provide satisfactory explanations for the possession of such large quantities of gold and cash, leading to the seizure of the goods, according to Soni.

