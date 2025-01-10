Wildlife Panel Approves Strategic Infrastructure in Ladakh
A wildlife panel in India has approved proposals to build infrastructure near the LAC with China in eastern Ladakh. The projects aim to improve military logistics and were discussed by the National Board for Wildlife. Approved areas are in protected wildlife sanctuaries, and environmental impact will be minimized.
- Country:
- India
A wildlife panel in India has given the green light to several proposals for building military infrastructure in eastern Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, according to official documents.
The proposed development within the Changthang High Altitude Cold Desert and Karakorum Nubra Shyok Wildlife Sanctuaries is intended to enhance ammunition storage and facilitate quicker troop deployment, as detailed by the Ministry of Defence.
The initiative follows a protracted military standoff between India and China in the region that lasted over four years and concluded last October. The projects were reviewed by the National Board for Wildlife under the chairmanship of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws
India's Defence Exports Soar to New Heights, Achieving Record Growth in FY2023-24
Indian Army Expands Global Reach with UN Missions and Enhanced Defence Cooperation
Moldova's Path to EU: Defence Strategy Sparks Political Debate
Japan's Ambitious Defence Budget: A Strategic Military Expansion