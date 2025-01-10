Punjab Farmer's Defiant Fast Challenges Government Stance
Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a Punjab farmer leader, continues his fast-unto-death, demanding government reforms. He criticizes BJP's appeal to the Akal Takht for intervention and urges them to address Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly about farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price.
In a bold stance against the government, Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has continued his fast-unto-death to press for farmers' demands. His call is clear—approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not religious leaders, for resolution. The hunger strike reached its 46th day on Friday, raising concerns over Dallewal's deteriorating health.
A delegation from the BJP, led by Sukhminder Pal Singh Grewal and Sarchand Singh, had sought the intervention of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh. Their plea aimed at urging Dallewal to end his strike without addressing the fundamental issues at hand. Dallewal, at 70 years old, insists the fast will conclude only when the central government addresses demands like the Minimum Support Price guarantee.
Dallewal, who heads the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has refused medical aid, despite warnings from doctors about his weakening condition. The protest stems from a broader movement with farmers at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13, following barricades by security forces en route to Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
