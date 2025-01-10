Left Menu

Security Forces Seize Arms Cache in Kashmir Forest Operation

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district successfully seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition following a three-day search operation in the Tee Pee forest. The operation, based on a specific intelligence input, resulted in the recovery of pistols, grenades, and AK-47 rounds.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district uncovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition during a carefully coordinated search operation, according to official sources on Friday.

Initiated in response to precise intelligence, the operation focused on the Tee Pee forest located in the northern Kralpora area of the district, officials confirmed.

The three-day operation led to the recovery of various weaponry, including a pistol and magazine, eight pistol rounds, five grenades, and 270 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, marking a significant success in efforts to curb illegal arms activities in the region.

